Mumbai: Hospital Successfully Retrieves One Rupee Coin Stuck In Food Pipe Of An 8-year-old

In a frightening situation causing panic for the parents, an 8-year-old boy accidentally swallowed a one rupee coin which got stuck in his food pipe. The boy, a resident of Andheri was taken to Nanavati hospital. Although the doctors were successful in extracting the coin out of the boy's food pipe, the boy suffered a great deal of agony throughout the entire event.

The incident

Because of swallowing the coin, the boy used to vomit every time he tried to eat or drink anything. The family desperately ran from clinics to clinics to identify the cause and to seek help. An X-Ray report revealed the exact problem after which the family visited Nanavati Super Specialty Hospital. The ENT specialist and senior consultant doctor in the hospital attended the boy and decided to perform a surgery to remove the coin.

The team conducted a complex 'esophagoscopy', an endoscopic procedure through the boy's mouth and extracted the coin quickly with the help of forceps safely concealed in a metal rod.

According to reports, the boy was in immense pain and doctors believed that any further delay to extract the coin could have led to a life-threatening situation further due to the possibility of a rupture of the pipe. The child was kept under observation for some time after the operation and then discharged upon his recovery.

The cases of non-covid patients become even more critical during the pandemic as the hospitals are required to undertake a series of control measures for the COVID and non-COVID patients.

