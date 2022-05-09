Lashing out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the anti-encroachment drive in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area, Congress leader Parvez Alam said that the party will continue to protest against "one-way action to spread hatred and attack the poor." Alam was detained after he tried to stop a bulldozer during the encroachment drive at Shaheen Bagh.

Speaking exclusively to Republic, before his arrest on Monday, Alam accused the Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Adesh Gupta of being behind the anti-encroachment drive.

"BJP Delhi President Adesh Gupta directed these bulldozers in Shaheen Bagh. I will welcome these bulldozers if they roll over Adesh Gupta's house first and if they roll over the house of North MCD's Mayor Iqbal Singh where there is true encroachment. But this is just one-way action to spread hatred and attack the poor. We will protest against it. Our whole unit is here," the Congress leader said.

#ShaheenBaghBulldozer | Our whole unit is here. You can't suppress us. first send notice to them and give them time. I will speak to top Leadership about this also: Congress Leader Parvez Alam, who has joined protests in Shaheen Bagh tells Republichttps://t.co/uJRFmgPTEb pic.twitter.com/DDP8cV2ZmN — Republic (@republic) May 9, 2022

On the question of whether the top Congress leadership will be involved in the protest, Alam said, "It's a local issue. First I will give information about this to them (Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi). Even they have repeatedly said that the bulldozer of the hatred was rolled in Khargone, in Jahangirpuri and it was not at all right."

"You can't run the country with bulldozers. There are courts available. In a democracy, you cannot run bulldozers," he added.

'Before demolition, give notice first'

The Congress leader said that MCD should give notice to the people of the area before starting any anti-encroachment drive. "They should give people notice after identifying what is encroached," Alam said, reiterating further his demand to first bulldoze off Adesh Gupta's house.

However, Alam did not answer the question of why illegal encroachment needs prior notice for the demolition and in fact said that whenever the poor will be harmed, Congress will protest. Notably, later the Congress leader was detained by the Delhi police.

#ShaheenBaghBulldozer | Congress Leader Parvez Alam, who spoke to Republic moments back against anti-encroachment drive in Shaheen Bagh, detained by Delhi Police



Watch - https://t.co/uJRFmh6WGb pic.twitter.com/84GpnigyMd — Republic (@republic) May 9, 2022

Shaheen Bagh demolition drive

A massive drama unfolded in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area on Monday, May 9, as Congress and Bhim Army leaders staged protests against the anti-encroachment drive. Considering the situation, CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) personnel have been deployed in the region.

To bring the situation under control, CRPF were seen detaining protestors against the anti-encroachment drive in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area. As per the visuals, when the bulldozers were set to roll, Congress netas and locals blocked them from starting an anti-encroachment drive in the Shaheen Bagh area of Delhi. This comes as a demolition drive is scheduled to take place from Shaheen Bagh G Block to Jasola and Jasola Nale to Kalindi Kunj Park which will further continue on May 10 in New Friends Colony, Buddh Dharm Mandir, and in and around Gurudwara Road.