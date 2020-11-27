Only Women Allowed In Mumbai's Local Trains, Not Children: Railways Warn Women Passengers

As COVID-19 infection cases continue to grow in Maharashtra at an alarming rate, the Railways has again reiterated on Friday that children will not be allowed on local trains, only women will be allowed to board them.

"Railway Board has only permitted the ladies passengers to travel in local trains during the stipulated hours over Mumbai Metropolitan region," the directive issued by DRM/MMCT stated.

This statement comes after the administration witnessed several incidents of women travellers travelling along with their kids in the local trains, putting them at the risk of contracting the infection. Railway Protection Force (RPF) is also said to be deployed to keep a check whether the passengers are following the guidelines and safety measures.

Cases continue to rise in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government earlier in October had permitted all female passengers to travel by the local trains under the Mission 'Begin Again', as earlier only those women working in essential services and government jobs were allowed to board the trains. The women travellers have been allotted the time between 11 am and 3 pm and 7 pm till midnight.

The Maharashtra government has made it mandatory for those entering the state from Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Goa, by road, trains or flights to carry COVID-19 negative test report to be allowed entry in the state, moreover, the certificate should not be more than three days old. Maharashtra continued to witness a significant surge in COVID-19 cases, with the state reporting 6,406 fresh cases on Thursday to take the COVOID-19 case tally to 18,02,365, of which 87,014 remain active while 16,68,538 have been recovered and discharged and 46,813 have succumbed to the virus.

