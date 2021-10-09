OPD Services At Safdarjung, RML, Lady Hardinge Will Now Also Be Open On Sundays

The OPD services at Centre-run hospitals Safdarjung, Ram Manohar Lohia and Lady Hardinge in Delhi will now also be open on Sunday, according to a statement by the health ministry.

A directive in this regard was issued by the ministry on October 7.

"As per instructions from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, it has been decided to open Out Patient Department (OPD) services in the hospitals on Sundays also," an office order by Director of Lady Hardinge Hospital, Ram Chander stated.

To begin with, selected specialities will be open at the three hospitals.

The OPD services of the departments which would be open are paediatric medicine, medicine, surgery, gynaecology OPD and orthopaedics, the order stated.

The OPD registration timings will be from 8 am to 11.30 am, and the OPD timings will be from 9 am to 1 pm.

“Pharmacies will also be open on all seven days. Emergency lab services will be available for patients requiring urgent investigations,” the health ministry communication directive stated.

The pharmacy counters will be open for distribution of drugs, and lab services will be available for patients requiring investigations.

"It should also be noted that these facilities are to be started with existing manpower," the office order stated.

Similar orders were issued by Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) and Safdarjung hospital authorities.

In the communication to the heads of all these three hospitals, the health ministry said, "Initially, Sunday OPD will be started in Safdarjung Hospital, Lady Hardinge Medical College and Associated Hospitals and Dr RML Hospital without any additional financial implication."

“The hospitals will manage Sunday OPD with existing manpower and will submit the comprehensive proposal with detailed financial implication after 02-03 months after getting feedback/inputs from concerned departments, other hospitals and general public,” it said.

According to the ministry directive, this facility/service shall be initiated from October 9, 2021 on trial basis and formal launch be planned on next Sunday, that is, October 17.

The hospitals are requested to widely publicise the initialisation of this facility to enable the people to know and therefore attend the launch of the facility soon, it stated.

A circular by RML hospital CMO and in-charge (OPD) Dr Sunil Saxena, issued on October 8, said, "In reference to office order dated 07/10/2021, of Medical Superintendent, Dr RML Hospital, following disciplines will run the Sunday OPD from their designated areas..."

"This OPD will start from October 10. Registration timing will be 08:30 am to 11:30 am. Concerned HODs are hereby requested to provide monthly roster of their departments by e-mail,” it stated.

The Safdarjung hospital also issued a circular saying "It has been decided to start OPD services on Sundays in the following specialities on a trial basis.

“The specialities are medicine, general surgery, paediatrics, obstetrics and gynaecology, orthopaedics, Eye, ENT, urology. Besides, Emergency Lab Services will be available for patients requiring urgent investigations in NEB (New Emergency Block),” it said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)