'Operation Vigil': Punjab Police Files 177 FIRs Against Anti-social Elements, Drugs Smugglers

The Punjab Police has registered 177 first information reports (FIRs) against anti-social elements and drugs smugglers across the state under its two-day 'Operation Vigil', officials said on Wednesday.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav on Tuesday went to the Ludhiana bus stand to lead the entire police force to carry out this multi-pronged checking and area domination programme, which commenced at 10 am on Tuesday.

The operation was launched against drugs and anti-social elements, said an official statement here on Wednesday.

Special DGP (law and order) Arpit Shukla said that police teams have also recovered 2.5kg heroin and over three quintals of poppy husk, besides, other narcotics, pharma drugs and huge quantity of illicit liquor and 'lahan' (raw material used to make liquor) during the statewide operation.

He said that over 17,500 police personnel under the supervision of gazetted rank officers conducted checks at 185 railway stations, 230 bus stands, 1,198 hotels/sarais and 715 market places/malls across the state.

Additional DGP and Inspector General of Police rank officers from Punjab Police headquarters had also remained camped at their assigned police districts to personally supervise the operation.

The commissioners of police/SSPs were directed to mobilise at least 75 per cent of the force to carry out this operation.

During the operation, as many as 3,405 suspected people were rounded up for questioning.

According to the officials, 79 inter-state and 318 inter-district 'nakas' were set up in the state for a thorough search of suspected vehicles/persons, while ensuring minimum inconvenience to the general public, said the special DGP.

Shukla said that police teams have issued challans to at least 1,596 vehicles, besides impounding 60 others.

Similarly, police have also reviewed security at 6,233 gurdwaras, 2,376 temples, 517 churches and 425 mosques to ensure that CCTV cameras are installed and are in working condition.

The special DGP said that the purpose behind conducting this statewide operation was to boost public confidence and increase the presence of the cops to deter anti-social elements. Police teams have carried out at least 221 flag marches across the state during this operation, he added.