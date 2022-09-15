The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has maintained the 'Orange alert' for the Mumbai region for Thursday, September 15, which is likely to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in the city. The IMD in its press bulletin, said for the next 48 hours, “The sky will generally remain cloudy with moderate to heavy rain in city and suburbs. Possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated places.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 29 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius respectively.” The BMC has issued an orange alert for Palghar district for September 15, and 16, and for Raigad - on September 15.

Weather forecast for Delhi

According to IMD, the low-pressure area formed over northwest Madhya Pradesh and the neighbourhood will bring rain over Delhi for the next few days. In addition, the department has also predicted moderate precipitation in the national capital on September 15.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 26.4 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature settled at 33.6 degrees Celsius. Notably, Delhi has registered above-normal temperatures on most days in September because of the low rainfall. The city also recorded a rainfall deficit in August.