Over 1.87 Lakh Vaccinated Against Covid In Delhi: Data

Over 1.87 lakh people were vaccinated against coronavirus in Delhi on Friday, and over 1.02 lakh of them got the second dose, according to official data.

According to the CoWIN portal, over 1.69 crore doses have been administered in the city since the inoculation exercise started on January 16. A total of 52.81 lakh people have received both the doses.

According to the Delhi government's data, the city had over 10 lakh vaccine doses -– 2.78 lakh Covaxin and 7.39 lakh Covishield -- left on Friday morning.

The bulletin said the stock can last up to five days.

There sare 1,029 vaccination centres operational in the city which can administer around 2.75 lakh doses daily.

