Over 100 stolen phones recovered, 4 arrested in Greater Noida

Noida, Jun 10 (PTI) With the arrest of four people on Friday, police in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida recovered over 100 of the 185 mobile phones stolen from a shop more than a fortnight ago, officials said.

The accused had broken into the shop near the Kasna bus stand on May 21 and decamped with 185 phones, following which an FIR was lodged and a probe launched, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Vishal Pandey said.

DCP (Greater Noida) Minakshi Katyayan, meanwhile, announced a reward of Rs 20,000 for the police team involved in cracking the case.

"During the probe, manual policing and electronic surveillance tools were deployed, after which the accused were identified and tracked down. There were five people involved in the case, and four of them have been arrested," Pandey told reporters.

"The accused worked in various shops in the same area. They had observed the shop well before striking it," he said.

The police identified those arrested as Anand Singh, Hira Singh, and Ghanshyam Lal – all from Agra – and Sanjeev of Greater Noida.

They said the remaining phones were in the possession of the fifth accused, who has been identified, and efforts are underway to arrest him. PTI KIS IJT

