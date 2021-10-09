Over 10,000 Underprivileged People In Delhi Receive Free Vaccinations Against COVID

Amid the battle against the COVID pandemic, over 10,000 underprivileged people living in the slums and rural areas of New Delhi have been vaccinated against COVID-19 free of cost. The people were inoculated under a special vaccination drive launched by a corporate law firm, as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, according to ANI. The vaccination camps were organised at different places in the national capital.

The corporate law firm had started the vaccination drive on June 26 and so far, they have vaccinated 10,519 people at various places in Delhi. Ajay Bahl, the co-founder and Managing Partner of AZB and Partner called the experience of getting nearly 11,000 needy and underpriviliged people in Delhi vaccinated for free as 'rewarding', as per the ANI report. The vaccination camps were organised in many areas including a Transgender Camp in Sangam Vihar, Bhatti Mines, Mandavli, Jharera village, Shahpur Jat, and Madangir.

Ajay Bahl praised the medical team of 'Hope Oncology' for logistic support and providing ration kits worth ₹550 to everyone who received vaccines against COVID free of cost. Furthermore, Bahl lauded the support of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and the Delhi Administration for the venues in carrying out the vaccination drive. "We have also enjoyed support from the New Delhi Council (NDMC) and the Delhi Administration for venues which we greatly appreciate. We are committed to continuing to share through this effort," ANI quoted Bahl as saying.

COVID-19 situation in Delhi

Delhi reported 30 new cases and no death was caused due to COVID in the last 24 hours, ANI reported citing Delhi government health bulletin. Fifty two people recovered from coronavirus in the last 24 hours in the national capital. The number of recoveries in Delhi has reached to 14,13,701 and the death toll stands at 25,088. 1,07,452 people have been vaccinated in the last 24 hours in Delhi.

COVID cases in India

India saw a single-day rise of 19,740 COVID-19 infections, taking the country's total tally of active cases to 2,36,643, the lowest in 206 days, according to Union Health Ministry data. The total number of vaccine doses administered so far as part of the nationwide COVID vaccination campaign has surpassed 94 crores. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has reached 97.98%, the highest since March 2020, according to the data.

COVID19 | India reports 19,740 new cases in the last 24 hours; Active caseload at 2,36,643; lowest in 206 days: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/4JIXlPCkKD — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2021

