Over 170 SRPF, Police Personnel Moved From 'Matoshree' After COVID +ve Case Surfaces

A day after a tea-seller tested Coronavirus positive near Matoshree - Chief Minister Uddhav Thakeray's private residence - over 170 police and the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) personnel were moved from the area as a precautionary measure. It is reported that some of these security personnel were in the Chief Minister's Security detail. Additionally, Maharashtra Home Minister has informed that all the personnel present at the Chief Minister's residence will also be tested for Coronavirus.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that 4 people who had come in contact with the tea-seller have been put into quarantine.

READ | Coronavirus Live Updates

The number of COVID-19 cases across Maharashtra continues to soar with 868 cases being reported at present. In Mumbai itself, 526 cases have been observed. Several areas across the capital city have been completely sealed even if a single case is reported, in an attempt to restrict the transmission.

READ | Security Personnel At CM Uddhav's 'Matoshree' Home Isolated After Suspected COVID Case

Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra

With 120 new cases of COVID-19 in Maharashtra, the total number of confirmed cases in the state has increased to 868 and with 7 new deaths today, the death toll in the stand at 52, Maharashtra Health Department informed in daily media bulletin.

"Today, a total of 120 new COVID19 positive cases reported taking the total number of cases to 868 in the state. The maximum number of cases were recorded in Mumbai with 526 followed by Pune (City and Rural) with 141 cases and Municipal Corporations in Thane division (other than Mumbai) with 85 cases," the bulletin read. "There were 7 deaths in the state due to COVID-19. Those who died due to COVID-19 were seen to have other illnesses as well. 4 deaths were recorded in Mumbai and 1 each in Navi Mumbai, Thane and Vasai-Virar. These deaths have taken the state toll due to COVID-19 to 52," the bulletin added.

The state health department bulletin also informed that as many as 70 patients have been discharged till date after full recovery. 32,521 people are in-home quarantine and 3498 people are in institutional quarantine.

READ | Maharashtra Bans Entry Of People Without Masks To Mantralaya Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

READ | Pinarayi Vijayan Writes To Maharashtra Counterpart, Urges Alleviation Of Nurses' Concerns