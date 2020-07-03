Over 2 Crore N95 Masks & 1 Crore PPEs Distributed To States By Centre So Far

The alarming rise in COVID-19 cases requires more masks and PPE kits for our COVID warriors, the doctors. Cases have been reported of doctors fainting after wearing the same PPE kit for eight hours straight owing to lack of availability of PPE kits. We have all seen photos of scars on doctors' and nurses' faces due to usage of the same mask for hours long.

At such a juncture, a boost from the union government was much required. Since 1st April 2020, Centre has distributed more than 2.02 crore N95 masks and more than 1.18 crore PPE kits to States / UTs / Central Institutions, free of cost. Also, more than 6.12 crore HCQ tablets have been distributed to them.

In the statement issued by the Ministry of Health, the number of ventilators has also been mentioned distributed so far. "Around 11,300 'Make in India' ventilators have been dispatched to various States / UTs / Central Institutions, out of which 6154 ventilators stand already delivered to various hospitals. GOI is also ensuring its installation/commissioning.

This will help to bridge the massive gap in the availability of ventilators in COVID ICU facilities. MoHFW is also supplying 1.02 lakh oxygen cylinders to States/UTs, out of which 72,293 have been delivered to strengthen oxygen beds there. Till now, 7.81 lakh PPEs and 12.76 lakh N95 masks have been supplied in Delhi, 11.78 lakh PPEs and 20.64 N95 masks in Maharashtra, and 5.39 lakh PPEs and 9.81 lakh N95 masks in Tamil Nadu by MoHFW"

The government may soon permit the export of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits, face masks, and ventilators, given excess domestic capacity and manufacturers getting export order requests. A Health Ministry official said, " there are many PPE and mask manufacturers in the country; the units are working at full capacity and the supply is almost double the demand. Many manufacturers are getting requests for exports"

With the combined efforts of Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW), Ministry of Textiles and Ministry of Pharmaceuticals, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and others, the domestic industry has been encouraged to manufacture and supply essential medical equipment like PPEs, N95 masks, ventilators etc., during this period. With the result, resolve for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India' has been strengthened and most of the supplies made by GOI are domestically manufactured.

