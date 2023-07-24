Over 200 Evacuated As Hindon River Water Level Rises, Flood Alert Issued In Noida

The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration has issued a flood warning for the low-lying areas along the Hindon river in Uttar Pradesh as water discharge levels surged. In response to the alert raised on Saturday, approximately 200 people from five villages have been evacuated and relocated to shelter homes.

As per senior officials, the current water level of the Hindon river in the district is flowing below the danger mark of 205 meters. Despite this, precautionary measures have been taken to ensure the safety and well-being of the residents living in flood-prone areas. The Additional District Magistrate, Atul Kumar, confirmed the evacuation, stating, "Around 200 people from five villages have been evacuated and shifted to shelter homes that have been set up by the administration to provide them accommodation, food, and healthcare."

The district of Gautam Buddh Nagar lies between the Hindon and Yamuna Rivers, making it susceptible to flooding during heavy rainfall or increased water discharge. Recently, the district witnessed floods along the Yamuna riverbanks, which submerged approximately 550 hectares of low-lying land, affecting thousands of people and animals.

One of the affected areas, Chotpur, experienced the submersion of several houses due to water entering residential areas, leading residents to vacate their homes. The water level has been continuously rising, causing concern among locals. Residents reported that the water level in the region rose after a considerable period, and they appreciated the timely assistance provided by the administration. The Yamuna River's water level had been receding gradually since July 13, after reaching an all-time high of 208.66 meters. However, marginal fluctuations have been observed over the last two to three days.

As of July 18, the water level dropped below the danger mark of 205.33 meters in the national capital. Nevertheless, at 7:00 am on July 24, the Yamuna River's water level was recorded at 206.56 meters, remaining above the danger mark.

The administration continues to monitor the situation closely and implement necessary measures to safeguard residents and mitigate potential flood-related risks. Efforts are ongoing to manage the water discharge levels and ensure the safety of communities residing in vulnerable areas along the Hindon river.