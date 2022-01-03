Over 20,900 Children In Delhi Receive Covid Vaccine Doses On 1st Day

Over 20,900 children of Delhi in the age of 15 to 18 years received Covid vaccine doses on the first day of the inoculation drive of this group of beneficiaries.

In the northeast district, the highest 3,687 children were vaccinated. In the Central district, the least 739 children received the vaccine shots till 6 pm.

As many as 2,667 beneficiaries in the age group of 15 to 18 years in the Southwest district received the shots, 2,268 in the east district and 2,034 in New Delhi.

In west Delhi 1,956 children were vaccinated, 1,806 in south Delhi, 1,705 in South East Delhi, 1,394 in north district, 1,210 in northwest Delhi and 1,532 in Shahdara.

At Centre-run hospitals -- AIIMS, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and Safdarjung Hospital -- the number of children inoculated was 393, 90 and 185 respectively.

Nineteen children were given the first dose of vaccine at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital till 5 pm. Eighty were vaccinated at Manipal Hospital in Dwarka. "With enough vaccines in reserve, we have the capacity to vaccinate 300 children every day. Vaccines are administered between 9 am and 5 pm, Monday to Saturday. If required, the service can be provided around the clock," an official of the Manipal Hospital said.

Fortis Healthcare also commenced vaccination for children at four of its hospitals in Delhi/NCR. "There has been a good response to children vaccination drive and we are expecting the numbers to increase in the coming days," it said in a statement.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)