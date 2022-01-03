Over 3,000 Noida Teens Take Jab As Covid Vaccination Starts For 15+ Age Group

Over 3,000 teenagers took their first jab across Gautam Buddh Nagar on Monday as anti-coronavirus vaccination started for the 15-18 age group in the district, officials said.

The vaccines were administered to them at 42 centres, including 27 government facilities, spread across Noida and Greater Noida, the officials said.

Overall 17,054 vaccines were administered at government facilities to beneficiaries across age-groups in Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi in western Uttar Pradesh, District Immunisation Officer Dr Neeraj Tyagi said.

"First dose of vaccine in the 15+ category was administered to 3,068 beneficiaries. In the 18+ category the first dose was administered to 4,484 people and second dose to 9,502," Dr Tyagi said.

There are 102 government Covid vaccination centres (CVCs) in Gautam Buddh Nagar, the officer said.

So far, over 33 lakh anti-coronavirus vaccines have been administered to beneficiaries in the district, of which nearly 19.50 lakh were first doses, according to latest data on Co-WIN portal.

