Over 400 Thane students given Eklavya Gaurav Puraskar

Thane, Nov 28 (PTI) Over 400 students from slum clusters and financially backward families in Thane were on Sunday given 'Eklavya Gaurav Puraskar' for excelling in board exams despite adversities.

The awards, instituted by Samata Vicharak Prasarak Sanstha, were given away at an event attended by Mayor Naresh Mhaske, Deputy Collector Sham Gholap and the outfit's founder Sanjay Mango. PTI COR BNM BNM BNM

