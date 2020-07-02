Odisha: Over 46,000 ASHAs Help In Tackling Stigmatization & Discrimination Amid COVID

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers have been on the frontline in Odisha working with the local rural communities in spreading awareness about the novel virus. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, about 46,627 ASHAs in Odisha have helped the state battle the pandemic and remove the stigmatisation surrounding the virus in rural villages.

ASHA workers have been addressing local health needs with the help of Gaon Kalyan Samitis in the rural areas and Mahila Arogaya Samitis in the urban areas, through community efforts targetted at promoting safe hygiene practices such as the use of masks/face covers, frequent hand washing, following physical distancing, along with enhancing awareness of COVID symptoms.

The ASHA workers have also been actively working in addressing the COVID related stigma and resultant discrimination in the rural areas of Odisha, as per the Ministry. With the increasing return of migrants back to their home towns and villages, ASHA workers have helped in settling down the returnees who have come from across the country amid the pandemic and reducing the stigmatizing behaviour of the community.

Under the National Health Mission, there are 10 lakh ASHAs in rural and urban areas in the country. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, they have been on the frontline assigned with the massive task of surveillance in urban and rural areas. From spreading awareness to people regarding the pandemic to door-to-door monitoring and contact tracing, the ASHA workers have been risking their lives in this fight against the deadly virus.

