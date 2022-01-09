Over 5k people fined in Delhi for not wearing masks

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Amid an uptick in coronavirus cases, the Delhi government has taken action against 5,073 people for not wearing masks in public or work places. to p Covid-appropriate behaviour.

According to official data, 61 FIRs were registered on Saturday against those not following Covid-appropriate behaviour and a fine of Rs.1.25 crores was collected from the violators.

The data stated that 5,073 people were challaned for violation of masks, 74 for not maintaining social distancing and 51 people were fined for spitting in public places in its 11 districts.

Enforcement teams of Revenue Department have formed flying squads to take action against big gatherings, and violations of social-distancing norms at restaurants, hotels, markets and other such places.

Lt Governor Anil Baijal directed the police commissioner and divisional commissioner (revenue) to strictly ensure compliance with Covid-appropriate behaviour in line with the latest guidelines of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), officials had said.

The intervention came in the wake of reports on overcrowding at the city's marketplaces. Police officers and field functionaries have been directed to immediately ensure strict enforcement of the DDMA order, they had said. PTI AMP AAR

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)