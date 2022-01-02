Over 600 People Fined For Violating Covid Protocols In Delhi

More than 600 challans were issued for violation of Covid protocols while 228 FIRs were registered against those found violating night curfew, police said on Sunday.

According to data shared by the Delhi Police, the 228 FIRs under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code were registered as part of action taken against those found violating night curfew on January 1 from 10 pm to 5 am on January 2.

The data stated that 637 challans were issued to those found violating Covid protocols during the period The night curfew was imposed amid a spike in COVID-19 cases following the emergence of the Omicron variant.

