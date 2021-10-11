'Owaisi Was My Childhood Friend, Mohan Bhagwat Shakuni Mama': MP Man Recalls Past Life

A Madhya Pradesh sub-engineer applied for a leave application from his office on Monday after he recalled his past life where AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat played prominent roles. Rajkumar Yadav who works at the Janpad Panchayat in MP's Susner has claimed to have gained knowledge of his past life. The sub-engineer stated that in his dream, he saw Asaduddin Owaisi as 'Nakul' and Mohan Bhagwat as 'Shakuni Mama', both prominent figures of Hindu mythology-- 'Mahabharata'.

In his leave application, Yadav has stated that after gaining recollection of his past life, he wanted to do the Bhagavad Gita paath to know more about his life. The Madhya Pradesh sub-engineer requested his office to grant him leave every Sunday so that he could beg alms and rid his soul of 'ego.'

MP Man's leave application

His leave applicaion read, "It is my respected request that I Rajkumar Yadav, who works as a sub-engineer in Janpad Panchayat, Susner will not be able to come to work on Sunday. This is because a day ago I have realized that a soul never dies. I have recalled my past life. In the past, Asaduddin Owaisi was my childhood friend 'Nakul' and Mohan Bhagwat was 'Shakuni Mama'. This is why I want to do the Gita paath to know more about my life. Every Sunday, I will try to banish my ego by begging for alms. This is the question of my soul. I hope that I can be granted leave every Sunday."

(With Agency Inputs)