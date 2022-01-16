Painting worker wins Rs 12 crore in lottery

Kottayam (Kerala), Jan 16 (PTI): A painting worker here has won Rs 12 crore in the Christmas-New Year bumper lottery.

Sadanandan of Aymananam bought the lottery ticket from a vendor on Sunday morning -- a few hours before the lucky draw took place in Thiruvananthapuram.

"I bought the prize-winning ticket from Selvan (lottery vendor) this morning when I went to the nearby market for buying meat," Sadanandan, who has been a painting worker for the last 50 years, told reporters.

He said the amount would be utilised for arranging better living condition for his children. PTI COR TGB NVG NVG

