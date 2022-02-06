Pakistan: Exiled Leader Says PM Imran Khan's Policy 'is Based On Lies And To Fool People'

Exiled Kashmiri leader Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmiri has yet again exposed the incumbent Imran Khan government on Sunday as he stated, "Pakistan's solidarity for Kashmir is based on lies and their policy is to fool people and the world." The human rights activist also mentioned that the China-Pakistan Economic Border (CPEC) is 'for benefit of China and not for Pakistan'.

Meanwhile, hitting out at the Imran Khan government, he said the "begging bowl may not come empty because of China's trade and strategic needs". Furthermore, the chairman of the United Kashmir People's National Party, Sardar Shaukat, said that Khan has been fooling the people of Pakistan Occupied Gilgit-Baltistan, Balochistan and others by letting China exploit the property of Islamabad.

"Pakistan always keeps on conspiring against Kashmir's administration. Pakistan has ended state subjects for Pakistan Occupied Gilgit Baltistan and appointed lent officers in Kashmir," ANI quoted the exiled Kashmiri leader as saying. Continuing his criticism, Ali Kashmiri slammed Pakistan for curtailing freedom of expression in Kashmir. He said, "Pakistan has imposed act 74 on the people of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, that compromises their freedom of expression and it contains provisions that force people of Kashmir to become Pakistanis." According to him, the solidarity for Kashmiris, which Pakistan marks on February 5 "is a complete show off".

#5thFebruaryDayofFraud, the people across Jammu Kashmir and particularly in Pakistani Occupied regions have rejected 🇵🇰 hypocrisy on Jammu Kashmir.🇵🇰 is an occupier not sympathiser. We Reject 🇵🇰 proxy wars @davidmcallister @EP_ForeignAff @EP_President @shaukatkashmiri @BBCUrdu pic.twitter.com/dtEx81L9st — Jamil MAQSOOD (@JamilMaqsood1) February 5, 2022

More about the Gilgit-Baltistan conflict

"Pakistan has forcefully occupied Kashmir and, the nation has never thought of the welfare of the Kashmiri people," he added. The human rights activist also raised eyebrows and asked, "If Imran Khan is so much concerned about Kashmir, then why does it not ask their lent officers to leave and let the local authority function." Notably, Gilgit-Baltistan is a region administered by Pakistan as an administrative territory and constitutes the northern portion of the larger Kashmir region, which has been the subject of a dispute between India and Pakistan since 1947. Since it is an illegal region, Pakistan has been looting its resources for more the seven decades. After India abrogated the controversial Article 370 in August 2019, Islamabad stepped up its exploitative agenda to further exploit the region.

With inputs from ANI

Image: ANI/AP