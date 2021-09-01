Palghar Fisherman Sells 150 Ghol Fish For Rs 1.33 Crore After First Outing Post Monsoon

On the evening of August 28, Chandrakant Tare, a fisherman from Murbe in Palghar, sold 157 Ghol fish he caught at Wadhwan (roughly 46.3 kilometres off the Palghar coast) for a whopping Rs 1.33 crore. Because fishing was prohibited in Maharashtra for several months owing to the monsoon, Chandrakant Tare had a very lucky day when he returned to work.

Tare had no idea how much this fishing excursion would affect his life. He and his crew caught 157 Ghol fish. The Ghol fish is in high demand in nations such as Hong Kong, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, and Japan for medical and pharmaceutical purposes.

The fish population in the area has decreased

The fish auction was placed in Murbe, Palghar, and traders paid Rs 1.33 crore for the entire batch. Due to severe pollution, the fish population in the area has recently decreased. As a result, fishermen must go deep into the sea in search of fresh fish, resulting in significant costs for dry rations, diesel, drinking water, and wages for onboard labourers. The fish is also used in cosmetics, medications, and surgical thread to make dissolvable stitches. Every part of the fish is used in medical and pharmaceutical applications.

Ghol fish, whose scientific name is Protonibea diacanthus, is often known as the black-spotted croaker or black jewfish in Australia. It is a fish species native to the Indo-Pacific region. This fish is one of the most expensive marine fish available. Its heart is known as 'Sea Gold,' and it is said to have medicinal properties and is used in the production of a variety of medicines.

Some facts about Ghol fish

The fish is revered in East Asia for the medicinal benefits of its internal organs, and it is considered a delicacy. Countries such as Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Hong Kong, and Japan purchase the highest quality seafood. The most expensive single Ghol fish of 30 kg was caught by two fishermen in Palghar and is worth Rs 5.5 lakh. The value of these fish changes depending on the size and thickness of the internal organs, whereas beef costs Rs. 500-600 per kilogram.

Image- @Vishalverma111/Twitter, Representative Image