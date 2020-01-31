Palkhi Cabs Set For Mumbai Rollout; Aims To Pilot In-car CCTV, Privacy Fears Accounted For

Mumbai is a haven to many a wandering soul who flock to the big city to either live or chase their dreams. However even amidst the hustle and bustle of the city lights, one is often consumed by the gripping fear of being the next victim of ill intent.

With an intention to combat crime against women and ensuring a safe breathing space for women commuters, Palkhi cabs is set to enter the market of cab aggregators starting operations from February 1. With the unique feature of having CCTV cameras mounted on the dashboard of their cabs, this cab service promises to make travelling hassle-free and safe for their passengers.

“The camera inside the cab is similar to the one in mobile phone cameras. While the front camera will capture the visuals of the road, the back will record the events inside the cab. This will not only keep any kind of mishap at bay but will also provide assurance to our passengers that any kind of brawl inside the cab from either ends will not go unnoticed” says Praful Shinde, Co-founder, of Palkhi Cabs.

Despite the assurance given by the cab providers, the presence of a camera resulting in infrigement of one’s privacy has been an issue of great concern. Neyha Sharma, an IT professional and a regular commuter, was thrilled that steps were being taken to look into matters of safety; however when asked about her thoughts regarding being monitored, she showed signs of apprehension. 'The thought behind is great but misuse of one’s personal data is worrisome,’ she conveyed'.

Assuring that their data will not be tampered with, Mr Shinde elaborated “As we know that some passengers might not be willing to be recorded, we have made this service an optional one wherein the passengers can send a request to the company via the Palkhi mobile app and the recording inside the cab will be immediately discontined.

Further clarifying, he said that there is a provision of live streaming the clip by five other relatives or friends of the passengers which will be facilitated only at the request of the passenger and no clip will be monitored without their prior permission”.

A former driver himself, Praful Shinde expressed how safety of passengers was the need of the hour. Citing the unfortunate incident of the sexual assault of a woman by her cab driver in Delhi, he said that it is often observed that in such crimes the perpetrator goes scott-free due to lack of evidence or in a lot of cases many are wrongly framed thus the mounting of such a camera will help in striking fear and also alert the perpetrator.

A fleet of 200 cabs will begin operations in Mumbai from February 1; however by March 25th the company aims to begin operations in full force envisioning a total of 4000 cabs to provide service in various parts of the city. The cabs' drivers will be given training to speak in different languages namely French, Spanish, German, etc., to help attract foreign passengers, thus giving a boost to the tourism industry as well. By December 2020, Palkhi cab also aspires to begin operations across India in cities like Chennai, Pune, Hyderabad etc.

