Panchkula Police Surprise A Senior Citizen On His Birthday, Watch Heartwarming Video

In a goodwill gesture, a team of police officers in Haryana's Panchkula surprised a senior citizen Karan Puri with a cake to cheer him on his birthday. Staying alone at his residence in Panchkula, his birthday was no different than any other day until a team of police officers knocked at his gate and greeted him a happy birthday.

Hearing them sing made Puri get emotional and he burst into tears. The team wore masks and gloves taking all precautions against the COVID-19 pandemic while surprising the officer on his birthday. They sang and cheered for him as he cut the cake.

The Panchkula women's police station had received a message regarding his birthday from his family friend. The officers took the opportunity to make it a memorable day for him.

READ | Pune Cops Go Beyond Call Of Duty To Celebrate Boy's Birthday As His Father Is Stuck In US

READ | Delhi Police Celebrate 4-year-old's Birthday Amid Lockdown, Netizens Laud The Gesture