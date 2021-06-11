Parcel Sent As ‘COVID Relief’ To Mumbai Has Cannabis In It, NCB Seizes Contraband

The Narcotics Control Bureau on Thursday seized 2.2 kg multi-strain buds of marijuana worth Rs 1.5 crore from an international post office at Ballard Estate. The parcel, in which the cannabis was packed, was declared as emergency food.

It had ‘Mountain House 05 days emergency food supply’ written on the box. However, the consignment had a fake address written on it.

NCB officials said that the drug peddlers are using essential services as an excuse to continue with their supplies during the pandemic.

This particular parcel had arrived sent from Whittier in Canada and was kept in five silver packets.

Sources from NCB said that similar multi-strain buds were found on drug peddlers supplying drugs to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

This particular strain of cannabis commands Rs 5,000-Rs 8,000 per nugget, which is equal to a gram.

