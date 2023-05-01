Parts Of Andhra Pradesh Likely To Witness Heavy Rain For Next 4 Days: Met Dept

The Meteorological department on Monday forecast heavy rainfall in parts of Andhra Pradesh for the next four days and the state disaster management authority cautioned people to be safe as many places are likely to witness thunderbolt strikes.

For Tuesday and Wednesday, heavy rainfall is likely to occur in isolated places of south coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) and Rayalaseema.

"Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds with a speed of 40-50 kmph likely at isolated places over north coastal AP (NCAP), Yanam, SCAP and Rayalaseema," the Met department said in a statement.

It predicted similar weather on Thursday and Friday in isolated places of NCAP, Yanam, SCAP and Rayalaseema.

According to the Met department, lower tropospheric southerly and south easterly winds are prevailing over the southern state and Yanam. Due to the influence of this weather, several places in the State are experiencing rains, a welcome respite from the scorching summer.

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) issued thunderbolt alerts in places where inclement weather has been forecast.

APSDMA managing director B R Ambedkar cautioned people to be wary of the thunderbolts and advised them not to stand under the trees, including alerting labourers, ryots and shepherds.