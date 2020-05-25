Groom Brings Bride Home On Motorbike; Newlyweds Garlanded & Blessed By Police In Patiala

Though this coronavirus outbreak has created panic all over and people have restrained themselves from stepping out of their homes, in an unusual yet interesting incident, a couple from Punjab got married amid the lockdown period. What's unusual is the groom brought the bride home on a motorcycle and while on their way, the couple was garlanded and congratulated by the police officials for starting a new life amid the lockdown period.

Patiala: Yuvraj, who had tied the knot with Chand Preet in Kalyan during the lockdown period, brought her to his home on a motorbike yesterday. The couple was garlanded by police on their way home. (24.05.20) #Punjab pic.twitter.com/DIYscaZETq — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2020

Marriages amid lockdown

In a similar incident in March, 22-year old groom Vikas Kumar who hails from Naseerpur village under Kotwali Dehat police station area, took off on motorbikes along with his father and a few friends to get his bride home as he eagerly wanted to get married after an 18 months engagement. He got married amid the lockdown and returned home with his bride on a pillion.

Also, several marriages have taken place in innovative ways and using technology due to the constraints created by the deadly COVID-19 pandemic which compelled the entire nation to undergo lockdown to arrest the spread of the virus.

Video conferencing apps such as Zoom, Google Meet, and various other digital platforms have become the medium of not only conducting official meetings but also marriages. New York governor Andrew Cuomo had also issued an executive order in April that allows couples to obtain marriage licenses remotely and get married by “utilizing audio-video technology” amid coronavirus pandemic. The order allows the city hall clerks to conduct ceremonies online, deeming the process legal.

(Image credit - ANI)

