'Patience Is Waning': Raj Thackeray Bats For Resumption Of Mumbai Local Trains For All

Even as level-3 restrictions remain imposed across Maharashtra, MNS supremo Raj Thackeray urged the MVA government to at least allow citizens who have taken both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to travel in Mumbai local trains. Considered as the lifeline of India's financial capital, the suburban train services were suspended on the midnight of March 22, 2020, after the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic and partially resumed on June 15. While the Railways allowed the general public to board the Mumbai local trains only from February 1 this year, they were again barred from the same owing to the second novel coronavirus wave.

In a letter addressed to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday, he highlighted, "Not all are in a position to work from home, resulting in their travelling for hours to reach their work place. The locals are the lifeline of this city, that lifeline being shut has caused tremendous hardships to our people. The bus services are operational, however the locals are not; leading to overcrowding in the buses. But naturally, this overcrowding is going to cause the virus to spread easily. What is the logical reasoning behind keeping the locals closed and the bus service on?"

Moreover, Raj Thackeray appealed to the state government to increase the pace of the COVID-19 vaccination drive so that everyone can resume their normal lives. Maintaining that the novel coronavirus is simply not going to disappear, he argued the authorities to permit all Mumbaikars to use the local train services at the earliest. At present, only persons engaged in select essential services can board the locals.

Here is MNS chief Raj Thackeray's full letter to the CM:

In a letter to the Chief Minister Shri. Uddhav Thackeray, we demand that those Mumbaikars who have taken both the doses of vaccine should be allowed to use the local train services. This will reduce their ongoing struggle to reach the workplace. @CMOMaharashtra pic.twitter.com/k1l05tgs3m — Raj Thackeray (@RajThackeray) July 22, 2021

COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra

On Wednesday, July 21, Maharashtra recorded 8159 novel coronavirus cases taking the State's COVID-19 tally to 62,37,755. At present, there are 94,745 active cases in the State. With 7889 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 60,08,750. 165 deaths including 27 from Kolhapur, 22 from Pune and 21 from Sangli were reported on Wednesday. Until now, a total of 1,30,918.

So far, 4,60,68,435 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 5,51,521 persons are under home quarantine, 3795 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 13.54 per cent, 96.33 per cent and 2.09 per cent respectively.