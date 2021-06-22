Patient Bitten By Rats In Mumbai Hospital; Mayor Orders Probe, Assures Strict Action

In a shocking incident, a patient was bitten by rats near his eyes while he was in an unconscious state in a hospital in Mumbai. The incident took place at the Rajawadi hospital in Ghatkopar, which is run by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Giving a brief about the incident, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said that the condition of the patient is not good.

Kishori Pednekar: 'This should not have happened'

Ordering a probe in this matter, the Mumbai Mayor assured that action will be taken against those found guilty. She said that the patient's condition is not good and this should not have happened. "We will take necessary action," she added.

However, Dr Vidya Thakur, Dean, Rajawadi hospital, said that the injuries were "superficial" and that the patient's eye has not been affected. She went on to say that the ward where the incident took place is on the ground floor and people have been dumping garbage near the hospital premises, despite requesting them not to do so. "It could have possibly attracted the rodents," she said. According to a relative, the patient had undergone an eye surgery at the hospital, post which he was bitten by rats.

