Patient Doubling Rate In Mumbai Increases To 80 Days; City's COVID-19 Tally At 1.20 Lakh

With 910 persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus in Mumbai on Thursday, August 6, the city's COVID-19 tally surged to 1,20,165. At present, there are 20,562 active COVID-19 cases in the city. The number of recovered soared to 92,661 after 988 patients were discharged in the day. Meanwhile, 57 COVID-19 deaths were reported on Thursday, propelling Mumbai's fatality toll to 6,645. 41 of the aforesaid deceased had co-morbidities.

5,74,919 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in various laboratories across Mumbai till August 5. The number of COVID-19 cases in the city grew at a rate of 0.87% from July 30-August 5. As of August 5, 4,082 CCC2 beds out of the total capacity of 23,337 beds are occupied. The number of oxygen beds, ventilator beds, and ICU beds in Mumbai stands at 10,432, 1,035, and 1,761 respectively.

While there are 619 active containment zones currently, 5,661 buildings have been sealed. 4,592 high-risk contacts have been traced in the last 24 hours. At present, 4,097 high-risk contacts are admitted to Corona Care Centres 1. The patient doubling rate in the city is 80 days. The recovery rate of the Mumbai district stands at 77%.

Restrictions eased in Mumbai

Currently, there are 5,95,501 active cases in India while 13,28,336 patients have been discharged and 40,699 fatalities have been reported. Pursuant to the Maharashtra government's revised guidelines for easing of lockdown restrictions, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on August 3 allowed shops on both sides of the road in Mumbai to remain open on all days. Earlier, the shops were permitted to operate only on a P1-P2 basis whereby shops on one side of the road remained open on odd days, and those on the other side remained open on even days. While liquor can be sold across the counter, social distancing and wearing masks is mandatory.

The movement of people for non-essential activities such as shopping and outdoor exercises shall be restricted within the neighbourhood area limits. The BMC directed that unrestricted movement will be allowed only for attending the place of work. Any person violating COVID-19 containment measures can be proceeded against as per the provisions of Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act 2005 besides legal action under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

