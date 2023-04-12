Last Updated:

Patna Airport Bomb Threat Call A Hoax, Caller Detained

Bihar Police has detained one person on Wednesday after a hoax call was made claiming that an explosive was planted at the Jayprakash Narayan International Airport

Bihar Police has detained one person on Wednesday after a hoax call was made claiming that an explosive was planted at the Jayprakash Narayan International Airport here earlier in the day.

The caller was detained by the police in Samastipur, senior superintendent of police of Patna Rajeev Mishra told PTI.

Initial investigations have revealed that the caller was in an inebriated state when he made the call, he said.

"The entire area was scanned thoroughly but no suspicious object was found. The search operation was carried out without inconveniencing the passengers," Mishra said.

The matter is being investigated, he said.

Security was beefed up at the airport after the call was made to a landline number on Wednesday morning, an airport official said.

"As the information given by the caller was non-specific, the entire terminal building, parking area and office building was scanned by security forces. But no explosive was found," he said.

Bihar is a dry state. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had officially announced the total ban on alcohol on April 5, 2016.

There is complete prohibition on the manufacturing, bottling, distribution, transportation, collection, storage, sale, possession and purchase of liquor.

