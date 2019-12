Youth wing of the BJP in Patna carried out a bike rally on December 25 in a bid to support the Centre's decision of Citizen Amendment Act. As many as 50 youths commenced their rally from BJP office to Gandhi Park, raising 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' slogans and signboards with pro CAA slogan written on them. They also put forward the issue they faced while taking permission for the rally and condemned all the violent protestors who seem to cause damage the public property in the name of protest.