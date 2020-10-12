Payal Tadvi Suicide: Parents Protest Outside Nair Hospital As 3 Accused Resume PG Studies

Four days after Supreme Court's order on the Payal Tadvi suicide case, her family staged a protest outside Mumbai's BYL Nair Hospital on Monday, opposing the SC's decision to allow the three accused doctors to pursue postgraduation studies at the college. The three accused Hema Ahuja, Bhakti Mehare and Ankita Khandelwal- were arrested for Tadvi's suicide due to alleged caste-based discrimination in May 2019. Tadvi - who had completed her first year of postgraduation in Gynaecology and Obstetrics at Nair Hospital in April - committed suicide in May, last year.

Tadvi suicide: Protest against three accused

Mumbai: Payal Tadvi's mother says "Following report of anti-ragging team, action should have been taken against accused, instead SC has allowed them to pursue PG Course. We demand justice"



What did the Supreme Court rule?

On October 8, the Supreme court bench allowed the three accused doctors to complete nine months remaining in their course from Mumbai's Topiwala National Medical College, as per reports. Setting certain terms, the court reportedly asked them not to influence any witness and keep themselves away from the college and hospital as much as possible, apart from their course work. It also urged them to avail study leave and holiday or vacation so that their actual period of stay in the college and the hospital gets reduced to the maximum possible, state reports.

The court stated, “This order shall come into effect at the beginning of the second term of academic session 2020-21, and if such term has already begun, it shall come into effect from 12.10.2020”. The trio's lawyer had appealed, "Even a convict is allowed to have academic pursuits while undergoing sentence and develop his potential as a human being to the fullest," as per reports. The trio are reportedly set to return to Nair Hospital- to which their college is attached - on Monday.

Bombay HC grants bail

Previously in August 2019, the Bombay High had granted them bail in the case, but added, "They shall not enter into the jurisdiction of Agripada Police Station (where the case is registered) and, more particularly, Topiwala National Medical College (B.Y.L. Nair Ch. Hospital)”. This decision was challenged by the trio in the SC, seeking relaxation inspite of the Maharashtra government's strong opposition. All three accused have completed two years of their three-year PG course.

The 26-year-old postgraduate resident Payal Tadvi, belonging to the Bhil tribal community was allegedly subject to humiliation and torture by the three doctors - who belonged to the upper-caste. The three had reportedly taunted her for having secured admission under reservation, leading to her allegedly committing suicide on May 22, 2019. Three days later, BYL Nair Hospital's anti-ragging committee confirmed the ragging by the accused, recommending their suspension until further orders.