Paying For Original? Fake Accessories Racket Busted In Mumbai By Crime Branch

Mumbai Crime Branch Unit-5 has recently seized two godowns of fake accessories of several reputed mobile phone companies in Kamathipura and Nagpada in Mumbai.

As per the information shared by a senior officer, “On Thursday evening, with tip-off information to the Crime branch officials, two godowns in Mumbai’s Kamathipura and Nagpada were raided. Crime Branch found a huge amount of fake accessories of mobile phone companies like Apple, MI, Oppo, Realme, Samsung, Lenovo, Micromax, and many more. Accessories comprised of Phone batteries, headphones, charger cables etc. worth around ₹1.70 crores.”

Adding further details, the official said that these fake accessories were imported from Ahmedabad, Pune and a few other cities. Accessories are also sold to the malls in the city.

As per the official details of the accessories, the Crime Branch has said that they have confiscated about 7,150 units of MI’s fake batteries, 250 units of Apple company’s accessories, 4,700 units of Vivo’s fake batteries, 3,680 units of Oppo company’s fake batteries, 1,600 units of Samsung's sham accessories, 700 units of Realme batteries, 770 units of Jio Mobile’s batteries, 200 units of Micromax batteries, 530 units of Lenovo’s sham batteries, and other companies’ batteries were also seized. Apart from this, 200 units of headphones have also been confiscated.

Nagpada police have registered an FIR against two accused under Section 420, 34 of the Indian Penal Code, 63, 64, 65 of the Copy Right Act for allegedly selling fake accessories of Mobile phones. The accused has been identified as Mukesh Kumar Purohit and Girdari Lal Purohit. Further investigation is underway.