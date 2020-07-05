PCMC Announces Fresh Guidelines For Asymptomatic & Mild Symptom COVID-19 Patients

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Saturday issued new guidelines for home isolation of Coronavirus positive patients who have mild symptoms or are asymptomatic. The patients will be classified into three categories, Municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar said. Adding further he said that patients with mild symptoms who also have pre-existing illnesses will not be allowed to isolate at home.

The revised guidelines are based on the directives of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), however, the corporation has made certain changes in the guidelines as per the situation in the area, Hardikar said.

Patients classified into three groups

Detailing about the three categories of COVID-19 patient, Hardikar said patients with mild symptoms or asymptomatic ones, who have to stay in home isolation, will be classified into three categories, Group A, Group B and Group C.

In Group A, those who are asymptomatic will have to undergo CBC, RFT, RBS, LFT and ECG tests before they are sent for home isolation. Patients with mild symptoms but no other illnesses will be in Group B. These patients will be sent for home isolation after they undergo CBC, RFT, RBS, ECH, Spo2, CXR tests. These category patients should record their temperature and check their saturation points through pulse oximeters.

Patients with mild COVID-19 symptoms, but have other illnesses like diabetes, heart disease kidney ailment and high blood pressure will have to be sent to isolation wards, and there will be no home isolation for them, Hardikar said. Such patients will be discharged after seven days in isolation wards, he added.

COVID-19 Situation in Pune

The number of COVID-19 cases in Pune district reached 27,311 after 1,168 people tested positive for novel coronavirus on Saturday, an official said. The death toll reached 835 as 31 people succumbed to the infection during the day, he added.

Of the 1,168 cases, Pune city accounted for 816 and Pimpri Chinchwad 226. With this, the number of cases in Pune city crossed the 20,000-mark and stood at 20,588, while the count in Pimpri Chinchwad was 4,398, he added.

The total coronavirus cases in India has reached 6,73,165 out of which 2,44,814 are active cases according to the Ministry of health and family welfare data.

(Representative Image)