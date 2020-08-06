Mumbai's Upscale Peddar Road Witnesses Rock-slide; These Visuals Of Rains Will Stun You

Mumbai received the highest rainfall of the season within just 12 hours on Wednesday besides the highest-ever wind speed, the city civic body said about the downpour on Wednesday. The heavy rains have affected the vehicular movement on Peddar road since it has been closed from Kemps Corner to Babulnath up to Girgaum Chowpatty, DCP zone 1, Mumbai Police informed on Thursday morning.

Peddar Road received 309 mm rainfall

The road is shut because the wall on the hanging garden side on Hughes road collapsed, with many trees along the line also have fallen. BMC staff, fire brigade and Police are present at the spot. This comes just days after a landslide along the key Western Express Highway at Kandivali.

Mumbai: Part of the retaining wall of the ridge road at NS Patkar Marg collapsed. Traffic on both sides of the road halted. BMC staff, fire brigade and Police present at the spot. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/HHxMAxAib3 — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2020

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the island city recorded 215.8 mm rain, followed by 101.9 mm in eastern suburbs and 76.03 mm in western suburbs.

The 'D' civic ward, that includes upscale areas like Malabar Hill and Peddar Road, received 309 mm rainfall, while the maximum wind speed of 101.4 kmph was recorded at Marine drive around 4.15 pm, the civic body said. Several videos of rain havoc in Mumbai went viral on social media on Wednesday, showing floodwater inside shops, building compounds and slums.

Mumbai's Nair Hospital flooded as the city received heavy rainfall yesterday. As per IMD, Colaba received 331.8mm & Santacruz received 162.3mm rainfall in last 24 hours.



Mumbai city & suburbs very likely to receive few spells of moderate to heavy rainfall during next 3- 4 hours. pic.twitter.com/Rzd0ufnJMV — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2020

Nature is not sparing Mumbai today. At its worst. pic.twitter.com/PwTnC5KXm8 — Nirbhay (@NirbhayShah) August 5, 2020

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted intense rainfall over Mumbai during the next 3 hours. "Intense rainfall along with strong surface winds of 40-50 kmph at isolated places are likely over Mumbai during the next 3 hours," the IMD said in a tweet around 7 am.

Rainfall realised during (0830 hrs IST of 5th Aug to 0530 hrs IST of 6th Aug 2020) at

Mumbai-Colaba:- 33.0 cm.

Mumbai-Santacruz:- 14.6 cm.



Intense rainfall along with strong surface winds (40-50 kmph) at isolated places likely over Mumbai during next 3 hours. pic.twitter.com/X6XfhsA1ci — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) August 6, 2020

Various parts of Mumbai are suffering from waterlogging due to incessant rainfall. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday assured all possible support to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray regarding the situation prevailing in Mumbai and surrounding areas due to heavy rainfall.

