An exchange of plastic for compost, especially nonreusable plastic, has been initiated by a group called Peepal Waste Managers. A member said, "The main reason to do so is to inculcate the habit of composting among the people and use them in their plants whether in their terrace, balcony their interiors."

A customer, Aarthi said, "I got to know about this campaign by Peepal Waste Managers so I am trying to be ecofriendly and I have also done a few projects on the environment back in France."