People Forced To Climb Atop Tanker, Skip Work As Water Crisis Worsens In Delhi

With the rapid growth in Delhi's population, water demand in the already water-stressed city is expected to exceed 1,455 million gallons per day (MGD) by 2041, said reports. A serious water deficit is affecting residents in numerous regions of the national capital. In a video shared by the news agency ANI, a few individuals, including young girls, can be seen sprinting after a water tank to collect water. A number of them can also be seen climbing on the water tanker, while others mill around waiting for their turn at Vivekanand Camp in the Chanakyapuri area of Delhi.

These slum sectors, unlike several elite areas in the national capital, lack Cauvery water connections, leaving residents fully reliant on borewells or tanker water to live. Residents in one flat are believed to require at least four tanks of water to survive for the day, putting a strain on their finances. The reason why people can be seen in the video forming long queues to receive water from the government-supplied tankers. The need for water also forced these people to ignore COVID-related norms and guidelines. In the video, it can also be seen that people were not concerned about social distancing and none of them was wearing a mask.

Residents said, "(NDMC) Water tanker comes twice a day but there is no fixed timing. We have to wait for hours and sometimes skip work too."

Resident of Vivekanand Camp in Chanakyapuri, Sheela said, "Sometimes we don't come to know about the arrival of water tanker by New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) as we stay inside. So we wait here on the road. Even a 5-minute delay can make us go home empty-handed."

This isn't a one-time occurrence, either. Water scarcity in slums is a persistent problem. Similar images from several parts of Delhi have surfaced in recent days. According to the news agency ANI, Chilla village in the national capital Delhi only gets to ‘fill' water once every four days because of the protracted lockdown imposed in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak. In the area of East Delhi, a considerable number of people formed long queues to receive drinking water from the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) trucks.

The issue has started after March 22, when roughly 3,639 Delhi Jal Board personnel started working from home. Rural India, according to recent research, relies on government water trucks for up to 25 litres of water per person each day. According to a 2012 poll, 85 per cent of Delhi households do not have access to piped water. Even private tanker supply has come to a standstill as a result of the lockdown.

