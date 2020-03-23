Amid Lockdown, Movement Without Reason To Be Held Under Non-bailable Offence In Mysore

In wake of the coronavirus outbreak and lockdown in some districts of Karnataka, Superintendent of Police, Mysore,CB Rishyanth said on Monday that if anyone is found moving around without any valid reason, then he will be sent to jail under non-bailable offense. The Karnataka government had announced shutdown of all commercial activities barring essential services in nine districts, where the Coronavirus cases have been reported, till March 31.

Speaking to ANI, Rishyanth said that case against such persons will be registered under Section 270 of the Indian Penal Code.

"If anyone is caught moving around without valid reason, he will be sent to jail under non-bailable offence. A case against such persons will be registered under Section 270 of the Indian Penal Code," he said.

Earlier today, Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramalu confirmed that there are 27 positive coronavirus cases in the state so far. On Monday, death toll due to Coronavirus rises to 9 and number of cases climbs to 468, including 424 active cases according to the Union Health Ministry.

Lockdown In 75 Districts Till 31st March

The Centre on Sunday asked state governments to impose a complete lockdown in 75 districts across the country that have reported COVID-19 cases and casualties, and suspended all train services, including Metro and sub-urban services, to contain the disease.

Union Health Secretary Lav Agarwal informed on Sunday that train services, suburban rail services, metro services will be suspended till March 31, in a bid to avoid public transmission of the disease. Additionally, inter-state passenger transport has been suspended until March 31. States have been advised to ensure that the poor do not face problems in 75 districts under lockdown. All operations in the select 75 districts will remain under lockdown, exempting those of essential commodities.

