People Protest Demanding Caste Verification Office In Palghar District

Hundreds of people from Palghar district protested in front of the caste verification office located in Thane on Tuesday demanding that such an office be established in Palghar itself.

The caste verification office for the region continues to function from Thane despite Palghar district getting formed seven years ago, the protesters said, adding that people have to travel over a 100 kilometres one way and spend exorbitantly en route to get documents attested.

Pramod Pawar of tribal rights outfit Shramjivi Sanghatana, which organised the protest, said Arunkumar Jadhav, Joint Commissioner of the Konkan Division Caste Verification Committee, has written to the Palghar collector asking for hand over of land reserved to create an office there.

