'People Reluctant To Register Pets': Delhi Civic Body Warns Of Action Amid Dog-bite Cases

In a bid to protect citizens from increasing dog bite cases in the national capital, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Sunday urged the citizens to get their pet dogs registered and warned that action can be taken for non-compliance with the norm.

In view of increasing dog bite incidents, MCD said that it is mandatory to register all pet dogs with the municipal corporation under section 399 of the Delhi Municipal Act 1957. Notably, the section also gives power to the MCD to detain a dog found in a public place if not registered with the civic body. There is also a clause that allows for penalties and perhaps prosecution of the pet owner.

Dog-bite cases have been reported in Noida, Ghaziabad and other areas of the National Capital Region recently.

Speaking to the media, a senior official of the Veterinary Department of MCD said, “The Delhi Municipal Corporation Act mandates registration of pet dogs with the civic body, but residents have remained reluctant to come forward to get their pets registered.”

"We appeal to citizens to get their pet dogs registered at the earliest, otherwise, appropriate action can be taken as per the DMC Act. The rule applies even to those who have adopted stray dogs as pets,” an MCD official added.

Agenda is to prepare a database of pet dog owners: MCD official

A senior official said that the registration process of pet dogs helps in maintaining the count of dogs that are rabies virus-vaccinated in different zones. The official further stated that it helps in tracing a missing pet with the registration number. “The agenda behind this mandate is to prepare a database of pet dog owners, control illegal practices like unregistered dog breeding and monitor pet’s vaccination schedules.”

The MCD is offering a convenient and hassle-free online facility for dog registration in order to assist pet owners. An applicant can register for a dog license through the MCD portal at mcdonline.nic.in by entering the necessary information in the application form.

Applicants need to submit an anti-rabies vaccination certificate, a photograph of the animal, residence proof, and identity proof of the owner.