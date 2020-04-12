COVID-19 Lockdown Leads To Shortage Of Pet Food In Mumbai; Owners Left Anxious

COVID-19 lockdown has resulted in pet shops and pet owners running out of stock in Mumbai. Reportedly, several stores are only able to ration a limited quantity of supply and give customers, which has posed serious challenges for stores and owners alike.

Shortage of pet food

Speaking to ANI, Maitab Shaikh, owner of a pet shop said, "We are facing a shortage of pet and bird food due to lockdown. Pets owners come and ask for animal food, I tell them food supplies have stopped as all food suppliers are out of Mumbai. The pet food supplier companies are unable to supply the food.

He added that he is selling pet food in small quantities from the preserved stock so that it is available to maximum people. "I request the Maharashtra government to give permission to pet food companies to resume supply," he added.

Nation-wide lockdown

The country currently is in a 21 day lockdown period that was announced by PM Modi on March 24 and on Saturday, PM Modi met with the Chief Ministers of all states via videoconference in order to assess the situation and make a decision regarding the extension of a lockdown. Multiple states such as Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Maharashtra have already announced an extension till April 30.

During the meeting on Saturday, PM stressed that the next three-four weeks will be critical to determine the impact of steps taken till now to curb the spread of the virus. He suggested specific measures for agriculture and allied sector including modification of APMC (Agricultural Produce Market Committee) laws to facilitate the sale of farm produce. Such steps will help farmers sell products at their doorstep, PM said.

According to a government statement, the PM categorically assured that India has adequate supplies of essential medicines and said that measures are being taken to ensure the availability of protective gear and critical equipment for all front-line workers. He also gave a stern message against black marketing and hoarding.

