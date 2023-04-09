Petty Argument Over Dog Food Leads To Shooting, Woman Injured

A woman suffered bullet injuries when a man fired his gun allegedly to threaten his girlfriend following an argument over serving food to their pet dog, police said on Sunday.

Police said the woman, who is the mother of the man’s girlfriend, is stable and undergoing treatment at a hospital.

They said efforts are on to nab the accused (28) who is absconding.

The incident took place on Saturday around 6 pm in Central Delhi's Desh Bandhu Gupta Road area, police said.

The woman was trying to intervene and stop the fight between the man and his girlfriend. Suddenly, the man took out a pistol and opened fire to threaten his girlfriend and her 40-year-old mother but the bullet accidently hit the woman, they said.

Sanjay Sain, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), said on Saturday at about 6 pm, information was received at DBG Road police station regarding a firing incident at Dhobi Wali Gali, Gaushala Road in the Siddhipura area.

"When our police team reached the spot, they found a woman with a bullet injury on her shoulder. She was shifted to a hospital. The woman is around 40 years old. It was revealed that her daughter, who’s aged around 22, was living with the accused," he said.

Enquiry revealed that the woman’s daughter and the accused were in a relationship and had a heated argument over their pet dog, police said.

“The fight was over a petty issue. The woman wanted to feed the dog and the man didn't want it to give food. The argument led to a big fight. After hours, the woman called her mother. When the mother tried to intervene, the accused opened fire to threaten the woman and his daughter but it accidently hit the woman," a senior police officer said.

A case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act has been registered and investigation is in progress, he said.

The accused is on the run and has a criminal record. He’s also a “bad character'' of the Aman Vihar area, the officer said.

Police are looking for CCTV footage in and around the area of the scene of the crime to trace the routes taken by the accused while fleeing, he said.