Phagwara SHO Caught Kicking Street Vendor's Vegetable Basket On Camera, Suspended

A Station House Officer in Punjab was suspended for inhuman treatment after his shocking video emerged and went viral on social media. In the video, Navdeep Singh, SHO (City) Phagwarahe was seen kicking a street vendor's vegetable basket, prompting the police authorities to take action against him. Director-General of Police Dinkar Gupta called it unacceptable and suspended the SHO. Amid the rise in COVID-19 cases in the state, CM Captain Amarinder Singh-led Punjab government imposed partial lockdown in which only essential shops are allowed to function.

"Absolutely shameful and unacceptable. I have suspended SHO Phagwara. Such misbehaviour will not be tolerated at any cost and those who indulge in it will have to face serious consequences,” DGP Gupta said in a tweet.

Police said Singh was seen damaging the property of a street-side vegetable vendor. Kanwardeep Kaur. Kapurthala Senior Superintendent of Police said as a member of a disciplined force such behaviour is against service rules and is unwarranted.

"The behaviour of the officer has brought a bad name to the entire force, she said. Taking strict action against the officer, he has been immediately placed under suspension. A departmental enquiry has been initiated against him", Kanwardeep Kaur told PTI.

The police officers of Kapurthala Police have come forward and contributed from their salaries for providing compensation to the vegetable vendor.

Punjab Govt Imposes Strict COVID Restrictions Till May 15

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, the Punjab government on Sunday announced that strict COVID -19 guidelines will be imposed in the state. The declaration stated that all the new restrictions would remain effective till May 15. The state government has already imposed a night curfew from 6 pm till 5 am and weekend lockdown from 6 pm on Fridays till 5 am on Mondays.

As per the new guidelines, all the non-essential shops will continue to remain closed in the state till May 15. The Essential shops include Medical shops and shops dealing with the supply of daily essential goods like milk, bread, vegetables, fruits, dairy and poultry products like eggs, meat and mobile repair shops will be allowed.to remain open.

There will also be RT-PCR testing of street vendors and social distancing must be maintained in vegetable markets, according to the directives of the state home department.

COVID Cases in Punjab

As per Punjab's Health Ministry data, the state recorded 8015 new COVID-19 cases, 6701 discharges and 182 deaths in the last 24 hours; case tally at 4,07,509 and active cases at 63,007.

Punjab records 8015 new #COVID19 cases, 6701 discharges and 182 deaths in the last 24 hours; case tally at 4,07,509 and active cases at 63,007 pic.twitter.com/ZKFhjJQ4cq — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2021

(With PTI Inputs)

