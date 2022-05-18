PHED engineer, wife arrested for taking bribe of Rs 60,000

Jaipur, May 18 (PTI) An executive engineer of the Rajasthan government's Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) and his wife were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau on Wednesday in the Jhunjhunu district for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 60,000, officials said.

Ram Singh was posted in Khetri town of the district, they said.

According to an official statement, a complaint was received against Singh alleging that he demanded a bribe of Rs 70,000 from the complainant to clear his outstanding bills of Rs 5.54 lakh.

Singh was arrested from his residence while taking a bribe of Rs 60,000 form the complainant, they said.

His wife Indra was also arrested during the ACB raid.

Other properties of the accused are also being searched, he said.