PIL In Calcutta HC Against Renaming Kolkata Port Trust After Syama Prasad Mukherjee

A public interest litigation (PIL) has been moved in Calcutta High Court against the renaming of Kolkata Port Trust as Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee Port, claiming that the decision has resulted in "demeaning" freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Filed by social worker Naren Chattopadhyay through advocate Uday Sankar Chattopadhyay on Tuesday, the PIL sought directions to prohibit the respondents from changing the name of Port, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January this year and approved by the Union Cabinet earlier this month.

The plea sought directions to authorities concerned to cancel the notification, if any, whereby Kolkata Port Trust has been renamed and, in case, there is a change of name, it should be reverted back to the previous name. It said that the official website of the port trust shows that their name still remains as Kolkata Port Trust, adding that it is indicative of the fact that the name change is yet to occur.

The plea said that Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee is, no doubt, an eminent figure in Indian political history and various institutions and facilities should be named after him. "But unfortunately Kolkata Port Trust has two docks named after Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose as Netaji Subhas Docks," it said.

"Renaming Kolkata Port Trust as Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee Port Trust has resulted in demeaning Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at a lower position to that of Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee, which has hurt the sentiments of the petitioner and the members of the All India Forward Bloc," the plea added.

Chattopadhyay, in his plea, said that there should be no comparison made between eminent figures and one should not be placed at a higher pedestal than the others as the same would needlessly hurt the sentiments of many people. The plea said that the Kolkata Port Trust should either retain its name or be renamed after Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in his honour.

PM's announcement

Back in January during his 2-day visit to West Bengal, PM Modi had visited the Kolkata Port Trust to attend the 150th-anniversary celebrations of the port trust. During his visit, PM Modi had put forth the proposal to rename it after Syama Prasad Mookerjee who is considered as the pioneer of industrialisation in the state.

“Kolkata Port Trust will be called Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port. He was a pioneer in industrialisation in the country. And that is why Kolkata port is being named after this great man," had said PM Modi.

(With ANI inputs) (PTI Photo)

