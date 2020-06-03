Plane Overshoots Runway At Mumbai Airport Amid Rains Due To Cyclone Nisarga; Watch Video

Amid heavy rain and high wind speed due to Cyclone Nisarga on Wednesday, a McDonnell Douglas aircraft operated by FedEx overshot the runway while landing at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai. This incident took place when FedEx flight 5033 from Bengaluru landed at the runway after 12 pm in the afternoon. However, the flight operations were not disrupted as the aircraft was immediately towed away by airport authorities. While a total of 19 flights- 11 departures and 8 arrivals were scheduled for Wednesday, the airport was closed from 2.30 pm owing to the conditions created by the cyclone. Landing and take-off at the airport were suspended till 7 pm.

A @FedEx cargo plane caught fire while landing on wet runway at #Mumbai airport. Plane stopped after skidding down the runway, no loss of lives ! #CycloneNisarga pic.twitter.com/ok1lg2qAen — The_Tall_Indian (@Main_Amitabh) June 3, 2020

Cyclone Nisarga completes landfall

Initially, the IMD revealed that the center of Nisarga moved north northeastwards and crossed the Maharashtra coast close to the south of Alibaug. At 1.30 pm, it was close to the south-southeast of Alibaug and 80 km south-southeast of Mumbai. At that juncture, Alibaug reported a wind speed of 93 km per hour. After completing landfall, it weakened into a cyclonic storm and lay centred over Pune.

Thereafter, IMD scientist Shubhangi Bhute mentioned that the post-landfall effect was that Mumbai and Thane were experiencing moderate to heavy rainfall with a wind speed of 90-100 km per hour. IMD Director-General Mrityunjay Mohapatra stated that Cyclone Nisarga would weaken into a deep depression within the next three hours and further weaken into a depression in the subsequent 6 hours.

On Tuesday, June 2, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and Daman Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli Administrator Praful Patel about the Cyclone Nisarga situation. He assured them all possible support from the Centre. The PM took stock of the cyclonic conditions in parts of the country's western coast and urged people to take safety measures. He prayed for the well-being of all people residing in the areas likely to be affected by the cyclone.

