Plea In Delhi HC Seeking Rollback Of AAP Govt's Decision To Ban Firecrackers During Diwali

The Delhi government's plan to entirely ban the storage, sale, and usage of firecrackers in the national capital during the Diwali celebration has been challenged in the Delhi High Court. Rahul Sawariya and Tanveer's appeal, filed through advocates Gautam Jha, Pankaj Kumar, and Shweta Jha, also asked the court to consider 'graded regulations' rather than a blanket ban on firecrackers during the event.

The decision to ban all types of firecrackers for nearly 1.5 months before Diwali is 'arbitrary and unreasonable,' according to the petition. The petitioner further contended that the decision was excessive.

"The action of the respondent must be no more intrusive than is necessary to meet an important public purpose. No doubt Article 25 of the Indian Constitution is subject to Article 21 and it is not contested by the petitioners, however, it is submitted by the petitioners that the extent of the interference of the respondent by its decision/order is not proportionate to the ultimate aim and objective i.e to curb pollution in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi," read the petition.

The National Clean Air Program, which is part of the Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change, submitted a report on the issue of air pollution and its conclusions, according to the petition. According to the petitioner, data presented in the report shows that firecrackers are not one of the primary sources of pollution in Delhi and the NCR.

"It is certainly not the case of the petitioners that all categories of firecrackers are good, but petitioners are aggrieved by 'complete ban on the storage, sale and use of the firecrackers, since neither government data, nor the Judgments on this subject advocate a complete ban, which makes the decision of the government of NCT Delhi as arbitrary, unreasonable and excessive," noted the petitioner.

Delhi govt decision to ban firecrackers

A week ago, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal placed a ban on "the storage, sale, and use of all sorts of firecrackers," in view of pollution. CM Kejriwal made the statement, citing the need to save "people's lives" as the reason. In addition, the Chief Minister has instructed firecracker vendors not to stock up on any types of crackers this year in order to avoid losses. 'For the previous three years, Delhi has been under serious threat following Diwali,' Arvind Kejriwal justified the ban.

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI/Pixabay