Plea In HC Seeks Intervention On Delhi's Failure To Avert 'vector-borne' Diseases

Amidst the ongoing fear of the spread of viral vector diseases, a plea was filed in the Delhi High court seeking intervention in pre-emptive steps taken by the Delhi government to eradicate the possible spread of the vector-borne diseases.

The plea was filed by an advocate, who wanted Delhi HC to seek details of the measures being administered by the concerned authorities in Delhi after several children lost their lives to Dengue in UP’s Faizabad and other states.

Delhi officials failed to take measures suggested by Delhi HC to avert Dengue spread: Plea

Advocate Arpit Bhargava said that he wanted to intervene in the issue as the situation of the spread of the disease was alarming. He wrote in his plea that the concerned authorities' failure failed to avert such diseases was clear and that they were also ignoring the fact that vector-borne diseases emerge shortly after the monsoon season. He also criticised them for paying no attention to the execution of Solid Waste Management Bye-Laws drafted under the supervision of the Court.

The plea highlighted how states like Uttar Pradesh, Bengal and Bihar have observed tremendous outbreaks of Dengue and Malaria cases, due to which several children had died. It states that the diseases which spread through mosquitoes and other vectors, such as dengue, malaria and chikungunya, are showing a sudden increase this time around the year.

"Despite the Court's decision of 17.08.2016, the Delhi officials allegedly did not execute any outreach or awareness initiatives," according to the plea.

"There have also been no periodic visits to the residences, particularly those in slum areas, to minimize mosquito breeding, as ordered by the court previously," the plea alleged.

The plea was heard by Justice DN Patel and Justice Amit Bansal, who observed, "We should not see a repeat of the situation in Faizabad since children are dying there because of dengue," as reported by ANI.

The new application detailed how authorities purportedly failed to comply with previous High Court decisions on dengue fever. The Bench stated that it would allow the petitioner to intervene and make submissions in the existing Suo Moto case but will not hear another pending Public Interest Litigation (PIL) case. "The government would have no issue with petitioners intervening in this case because it is in the public interest," the bench observed.

With ANI Inputs

Image: Pixabay