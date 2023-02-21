"Please Go Home!" This Software Company Knows How To Balance Work-life Of Employees

A software company in Madhya Pradesh's Indore has started deploying time trackers that lock workplace computers and ask workers to "Please Go Home" once their shift hours are done in what can be described as a novel and innovative effort to achieve work-life balance.

Long working hours and time management are issues among the staff, according to the CEO of the software company, Ajay Golani, who told ANI that's why they've taken this action.

“We are a mobile application development company. Time management and long working hours are concerns among employees. So we have time trackers in our systems,” Golani said.

He claimed that as soon as the shift hours are up, a popup warning appears on the office computer’s screen that reads, “The system will shut down in 10 minutes. Please go Home!!”.

The action comes as studies and attention on the detrimental effects of extended work hours on employees' relationships and health around the world have intensified. For instance, the World Health Organization issued a warning in 2021 that working 55 or more hours per week can increase stroke risk by 35% and heart disease death risk by 17%.

"They put this special reminder, which locks my desktop after business hours and issues a warning," an employee of the software company Khandelwal shared on LinkedIn a week ago.

Since then, there have been around 400,000 likes on the post “NO MORE CALLS AND MAILS OUTSIDE OF BUSINESS HOURS!! Isn't this fantastic?"

One of the company's 40 employees, Kritika Dubey, told ANI that the pop-up enabled her to depart on time and complete other obligations at home.